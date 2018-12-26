Photographer of the Day: Matt Cuda

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Matt Cuda

Photo: “Great Blue Heron”

Wow! What a moment! Whenever I see a great blue heron I can’t help thinking that I’m looking at a prehistoric creature, and they never fail to stop me in my tracks. The elegant pose being struck by this bird pairs wonderfully with the heavenly backdrop behind it. Thanks for sharing with our group!

