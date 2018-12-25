Photographer of the Day: Alan Jones

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Alan Jones
Photo: “Emily Hardisty”
A soft, almost painterly portrait of Emily Hardisty earns Alan Jones today’s honor. This study of a face shows beauty in her pose, her quiet pensiveness and knowing eyes. Moreover, the blur of the edges adds a subtle essence reminiscent of soft focus lenses from the days of film.
