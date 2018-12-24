Photographer of the Day: jeff Clouet

Category: Architecture

Photographer: jeff Clouet

Photo: “Alone at the cité des sciences”

This simple image is another great example of the imaginative use of shape and suggestion in architectural photography. The cube above the lone person in the image is the perfect fit for the square door; almost as if it’s simply been relocated to allow entrance. The sun’s shadow allows us, the viewer, to see a perfect shadow addition both the realization of its three-dimensional reality, as well as another wonderful shape to ponder. Lastly, the lone human offers us a key sense of scale.

