Photographing lively images on Christmas morning

It’s Christmas morning and the excitement to see what’s under the tree vibrates with happy anticipation. Making memorable photos of the family opening presents is easy and a lot of fun, too.

Put the camera at the fun level

The most important tip I can offer for making photos of children opening presents is to get down on the floor. Put the camera at their level to get the very best expressions. If the camera is above them the photo will show the tops of their heads. That’s not as much fun and being on their level.

Keep exposure settings simple

This is fun photography, not work photography. High ISO and a fast shutter speed will do the job even with an aperture open almost all the way. I use continuous shooting to capture these moments. A quick burst of exposures ensures that joyful faces will be captured to enjoy in ensuing years. If the photo isn’t perfect because the shutter was too slow and the expressions are great, who cares? The photo shows the children’s excitement!

Photograph the mess

Most of the fun on Christmas morning is the ripping off the wrapping on presents. Capture that along with the bows and torn paper that surrounds each child.

Christmas morning photos: ©Kevin Ames