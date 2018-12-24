Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photograph the fun on Christmas morning as the kid open presents.

Photographing lively images on Christmas morning

0

It’s Christmas morning and the excitement to see what’s under the tree vibrates with happy anticipation. Making memorable photos of the family opening presents is easy and a lot of fun, too.

Put the camera at the fun level

The most important tip I can offer for making photos of children opening presents is to get down on the floor. Put the camera at their level to get the very best expressions. If the camera is above them the photo will show the tops of their heads. That’s not as much fun and being on their level.

Opening presents on Christmas morning can be a wonderful, messy photo opportunity.
Opening presents on Christmas morning can be a wonderful, messy photo opportunity.

Keep exposure settings simple

This is fun photography, not work photography. High ISO and a fast shutter speed will do the job even with an aperture open almost all the way. I use continuous shooting to capture these moments. A quick burst of exposures ensures that joyful faces will be captured to enjoy in ensuing years. If the photo isn’t perfect because the shutter was too slow and the expressions are great, who cares? The photo shows the children’s excitement!

Excitement and joy of opening presents.
The slight blur in the faces adds to the spontaneity of the moment a present is being unwrapped.

Photograph the mess

Most of the fun on Christmas morning is the ripping off the wrapping on presents. Capture that along with the bows and torn paper that surrounds each child.

What's in this present?

Christmas morning photos: ©Kevin Ames

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: children Christmas christmas morning holiday kids opening presents santa

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

ACDSee – Experience ultimate creative freedom with the world's first digital asset manager and RAW editor with layers. ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 is the answer to your creative graphic and photography needs.

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, coming this December.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

V-Flat World – Lightweight and easy to transport, the Foldable V-Flat from V-Flat World makes it easy to travel, collapsing down to 40 x 40 x 2 inches. Learn more at vflatworld.com.

Adobe Creative Cloud – Creative Cloud gives you the world's best apps and services for video, design, photography and the web, whether you're a beginner or a pro! Plans start at $9.99/mo. at adobe.com.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts