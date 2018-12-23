Happy Christmas from Photofocus!
“Beary Chrismas” ©Rosie Clark Courtesy of Kevin Ames
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: Beary Christmas - December 23, 2018
- On Photography: Philippe Halsman, 1906-1979 - December 23, 2018
- The Weekly Wrap-Up: December 16-22, 2018 - December 22, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.