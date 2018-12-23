On Photography: Philippe Halsman, 1906-1979

The immortal photographers will be straightforward photographers, those who do not rely on tricks or special techniques. – Philippe Halsman

His early career

Latvian photographer, Philippe Halsman began working in photography in Paris. His portrait studio in Montparnasse opened in 1934. There he photographed artists — André Malraux, André Gide, Le Corbusier and Marc Chagall. He used a self-designed twin lens reflex camera. Fleeing the Nazis he emigrated with his family to the United States on an emergency visa he got thanks to the help of Albert Einstein.

Photographing in America

During the ensuing 30 years, Halsman established himself as a preeminent portraitist. He had 101 covers of Life to his credit that were of scientists, entertainers, statesmen and artists. No other photographer achieved so many covers for the venerable magazine. He was the first president of ASMP — American Society of Magazine Photographers in 1954. The society worked diligently under Halsman’s guidance to obtain rights for photographers and other creatives. He was named by his colleagues as one of the “World’s Ten Greatest Photographers” in 1958. He taught “Psychological Portraiture” at the New School from 1971 to 1976.

To me the face – the eyes, the expression of the mouth – is the thing that reflects character. It is the only part of the body that permits us to see the inner person!

Salvadore Dali

A 37-year collaboration with the renowned artist began in 1941. The work of photographing ideas led to famous pictures including “Dali Atomicus” and the Dali’s Mustache series.

Jumping

By the early ’50s, Halsman was asking his subject to jump for his camera as each portrait session finished. These photographs are a very important part is his legacy. 178 of them were compiled in “Philippe Halsman’s Jump Book” in 1959.

Halsman on Halsman