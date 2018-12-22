Photofocus

The Weekly Wrap-Up on Photofocus for December 16-22, 2018.

The Weekly Wrap-Up: December 16-22, 2018

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published this week on Photofocus. This week features image processing software — Luminar 3, Perfectly Clear Complete — a pair about shooting holiday icons, a guide to cleaning sensors and photographing high-end interior retail. Hope your holidays are safe and fun!

Understanding Luminar 3 in five minutes or less - Learning new software can be challenging and frustrating. This can cause some not to upgrade or try something new even if it’s better than what they are using. Here's how to understand Luminar 3 in five minutes or less to start processing your images frustration-free.
Creative Christmas tree light photography - Christmas is a wonderful time of year for us photographers because we get to experiment with all of the beautiful colors and shapes associated with the season. I’m always striving to find new ways to be creative, so last year I challenged myself to produce creative interpretations of Christmas tree lights. I’d like to show you…
Quick Guide: Cleaning your camera and your lenses - If you photograph a decent amount, you probably need to clean your camera and lenses pretty regularly. As a professional photographer, cleaning my gear is something I do regularly, so I like having good tools for the job. Cleaning your camera and lenses isn’t as paramount and complicated as cleaning your sensor, but it’s good to…
Interior design: Photographing high-end retail - Architectural photography is a larger genre than most people think. On the commercial side, the type of building or space matters a lot and some photographers are specialized in residential properties or hospitality, for example. Today, I wanted to talk about photographing high-end retail. Over the past couple of years, I’ve been commissioned by luxury…
Working with Looks for creative outcomes in Perfectly Clear - Editor’s Note: Perfectly Clear is offering Photofocus readers a special $99 bundle, including Perfectly Clear Complete and SharkPixel presets. A $163 value! In this article, I’m going to show you how you can use Looks in Perfectly Clear to create a unique look and feel in your photographs. A look is a way for you to ‘grade’ or uniquely colorize…
Ho ho ho macro holidays - There are hundreds, probably thousands of images taken during the holidays. Family, friends, gift unwrapping, food, parties and so much more. Most of those images are wide shots, full scenes of the activities and decorations. Have you ever thought to step a little closer? Let’s look at some ways you can get the details of…

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

