How to get colored light without using gels, part two

If you haven’t already read part one, check it out here, to give you an idea of my thought process. Otherwise, let’s get started.

To get this image I used a Vankyo Leisure 3 portable projector, the Lumix GX8 and my Panasonic 25mm f/1.7 lens. Before the shoot, I downloaded a variety of abstract art images I found on Google that I thought would create some cool looks for the purposes of this article. I also used a fellow photographer and friend, Destry Murrays’, light painting image.

Remember that using a recognizable image from other artists in this way is a violation of copyright.  You might also consider using stock images in this way.  I plugged the projector into my laptop with a standard HDMI cord and projected the image straight onto my model.

There’s a couple of things to keep in mind when using a projector. The closer the subject is to your projector, the brighter and harsher the light will get, and the larger their shadow becomes in the back. Since my projector was mounted onto the ceiling we were really limited with our range of movement and I decided to keep the model as close to the wall as possible to eliminate her shadow altogether.

My settings for this shoot were ISO 800, f/1.7 at 1/60s. Like I mentioned in part one, if you are unable to handhold all your gear without getting some blur in your image, just place your camera on a tripod. I did this for the black and white image and changed my ISO to 200, because the wall behind my subject was white and the actual image I was projecting had so much white in it as well. This caused to look really blown out and I wasn’t a fan of that.

I really loved the whole look of everything as I stated in part one. I wanted to make it a bit more of a beauty shoot, so I again added a Lume Cube in my DIY Snoot. This technique is probably one of my favorites I have done lately. The amount of creative and play that we did this night was priceless.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)

Categories: Lighting Photography Tags: gels pattern texture tutorial

 

