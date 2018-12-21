Working with Looks for creative outcomes in Perfectly Clear

Editor’s Note: Perfectly Clear is offering Photofocus readers a special $99 bundle, including Perfectly Clear Complete and SharkPixel presets. A $163 value!
In this article, I’m going to show you how you can use Looks in Perfectly Clear to create a unique look and feel in your photographs. A look is a way for you to ‘grade’ or uniquely colorize your photograph to have a certain look and feel. Perfectly Clear Looks makes this fast and easy. In the video, I’m going to take an original photograph and create the following looks.
- Black and white
- Colder look but keeping the color
- Dark and foreboding
- Warm and inviting
- More pop, pizzazz and fun
- More film like
Watch the video
Conclusion
Looks in Perfectly Clear is a creative tool for creating that look and feel you want in your photographs. It comes with 42 Looks in four categories to get you started. You can also purchase additional Looks below. As you explore Looks and apply them, you may want to go back and make adjustments to previous settings to fine-tune the look. The best way to learn them is to explore them with your creativity.
Additional Looks
Here is a link to the current Presets, Looks and Add-ons.
Here is a link to the Photofocus Looks here.
I hope you found this article helpful and enjoyable!
