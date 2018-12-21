Photographer of the Day: martijnvdnat

Category: Snow
Photographer: martijnvdnat
Photo: “Winter In Weipoort”
I love the tones here — it just screams winter! By putting the snow and ice in the foreground, you really get to see a lot of the textures present. It’s just a great composition and the farm and windmill add a nice human element to the scene.
