Photographer of the Day: Karen Tankard

Category: Street

Photographer: Karen Tankard

Photo: “Havana paper seller”

Karen Tankard submitted this image and I had to share. She had this to say: “This woman sells the Granma newspaper in one of old Havana’s most popular tourist areas. I spotted her on several days and hope to find her once more when I visit again in March 2019. I shoot with an Olympus EM5-II using the 12-100mm pro lens. Focal length 28mm; exposure 1/2500 at f/4.”

