Category: Street
Photographer: Karen Tankard
Photo: “Havana paper seller”
Karen Tankard submitted this image and I had to share. She had this to say: “This woman sells the Granma newspaper in one of old Havana’s most popular tourist areas. I spotted her on several days and hope to find her once more when I visit again in March 2019. I shoot with an Olympus EM5-II using the 12-100mm pro lens. Focal length 28mm; exposure 1/2500 at f/4.”
Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Karen Tankard - December 20, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: George Newcomb - December 13, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Paulo Moreira - December 6, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.