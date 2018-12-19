Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Quick Guide: Cleaning your camera and your lenses

0

If you photograph a decent amount, you probably need to clean your camera and lenses pretty regularly. As a professional photographer, cleaning my gear is something I do regularly, so I like having good tools for the job. Cleaning your camera and lenses isn’t as paramount and complicated as cleaning your sensor, but it’s good to do it from time to time. If you have a few good tools, it can be a quick endeavor.

Giottos Rocket Blaster

Dust blower

The first thing is usually getting rid of dust and particles. A good dust blower is usually enough, I recommend the Giottos Rocket Blaster. Just blow air on the lens or the camera (like on the viewfinder).

Lenspen

My favorite tool to clean my lens and my viewfinder is the Lenspen Lens Cleaner. One end is a brush, which is great to remove dust that sticks to your lens and can’t be removed with a blower. The other end is a cleaning tip that does wonder on your lens. Just brush over your front or back element and it will remove almost everything. I just love it.

Lens cloth & cleaning solution

If your lens or your camera is still dirty, then it’s more than just dust. You need to go with a wet cleaning. It’s pretty easy, you just need a lens cloth and some cleaning fluid. Any microfiber cloth will do, but if you want a recommendation, go with the Lenspen MicroKlear Microfiber Cloth. Again, you can use any cleaning solution, but make sure you check it’s suitable for lenses. I’d recommend Eclipse Optic Cleaning Solution.

Just apply a few drops of the solution on the cloth and start wiping your lens. If it smears a little bit, reapply some solution or use the Lenspen to finish it up. It works for everything!

I hope this gives you some good tools to keep your equipment clean. Having the right tools for the job will save you a lot of time and headaches. What other tools do like to use? Leave a comment below!

Michael Muraz

Michael Muraz is an international award-winning architecture photographer, bringing technical precision and creative passion to his fine art and commercial work. Based in Toronto, Michael travels extensively, photographing buildings and leading workshops all over the world.

Latest posts by Michael Muraz (see all)

Categories: Gear Photography Tags: clean cleaning camera cleaning lenses lens blower lens cloth lenspen

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

ACDSee – Experience ultimate creative freedom with the world's first digital asset manager and RAW editor with layers. ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 is the answer to your creative graphic and photography needs.

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, coming this December.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

V-Flat World – Lightweight and easy to transport, the Foldable V-Flat from V-Flat World makes it easy to travel, collapsing down to 40 x 40 x 2 inches. Learn more at vflatworld.com.

Adobe Creative Cloud – Creative Cloud gives you the world's best apps and services for video, design, photography and the web, whether you're a beginner or a pro! Plans start at $9.99/mo. at adobe.com.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts