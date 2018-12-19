Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Allan Jones
Photo: “Kestrel”
A striking portrait of a beautiful bird. I just love the color, vibrancy and the stunning detail captured in this photo. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones - December 19, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza - December 12, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Melinda G - December 5, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.