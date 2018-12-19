Beyond Technique Podcast with Julie Dermansky | Photofocus Podcast December 19, 2018

Photofocus

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with photojournalist Julie Dermansky.

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with photojournalist Julie Dermansky.

 

Photos copyright Julie Dermansky
We discuss:

  • How Julie got her start in photojournalism
  • The challenges of having a career in photojournalism
  • some of the photographers she followed to develop her skill set
  • How she separates her pain of covering disasters from the creativity of creating images
  • How she makes a personal connection with the people she meets in the field
  • How to maintain your sanity while working as a photojournalism
  • The role personal safety plays when covering floods and other disasters
  • The role of PhotoShelter in her business, especially with helping her get your images out to the public and staying organized
  • Advice for photographers who want to break into photojournalism

You can find Julie at:

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

Categories: Audio Business Podcasts Tags: beyond technique business Chamira Young Julie Dermansky Photo Shelter photofocus photography photojournalism podcast Skip Cohen

 

