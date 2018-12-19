Beyond Technique Podcast with Julie Dermansky | Photofocus Podcast December 19, 2018 by Photofocus Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with photojournalist Julie Dermansky.

We discuss:

How Julie got her start in photojournalism

The challenges of having a career in photojournalism

some of the photographers she followed to develop her skill set

How she separates her pain of covering disasters from the creativity of creating images

How she makes a personal connection with the people she meets in the field

How to maintain your sanity while working as a photojournalism

The role personal safety plays when covering floods and other disasters

The role of PhotoShelter in her business, especially with helping her get your images out to the public and staying organized

Advice for photographers who want to break into photojournalism

You can find Julie at:

JSdart.com: Julie’s portfolio site

