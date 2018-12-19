Beyond Technique Podcast with Julie Dermansky | Photofocus Podcast December 19, 2018 by Photofocus
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with photojournalist Julie Dermansky.
We discuss:
- How Julie got her start in photojournalism
- The challenges of having a career in photojournalism
- some of the photographers she followed to develop her skill set
- How she separates her pain of covering disasters from the creativity of creating images
- How she makes a personal connection with the people she meets in the field
- How to maintain your sanity while working as a photojournalism
- The role personal safety plays when covering floods and other disasters
- The role of PhotoShelter in her business, especially with helping her get your images out to the public and staying organized
- Advice for photographers who want to break into photojournalism
You can find Julie at:
- JSdart.com: Julie’s portfolio site
