Photographer of the Day: Jeff Goldberg

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jeff Goldberg

Photo: “Milk Bath Relaxation”

Flowers both plant and mammal floating in milk. What a lovely idea! The colors surrounding the model compliment and mirror her complexion and her lips. The casual pose along with the model’s serene yet piercing expression make the shot and earn Photographer of the Day kudos.

