Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Don't make this outdoor lighting mistake

Don’t make this outdoor lighting mistake

0

I made a mistake. It was one that I teach photographers not to make, but I still did it.

You see, it was a scorching, sunny day. There was no wind, so I didn’t plan on bringing any sand or water bags to weigh my light stand down.

But then, out of the blue came one strong gust of wind. For only the entire photo session.

Down came my light sand. I was lucky, in a way, because my umbrella broke the fall, and took the effect of the impact. The umbrella’s rod snapped in half, but my strobe was in perfect shape.

Please learn from this mistake, and always weigh down your light stands while photographing people outdoors. Just because there is no wind, doesn’t mean there will never be wind.

Pick up and utilize a sandbag or water bag from Westcott, StandDaddy, or any other brand that makes weight support for light stands.

Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Scott Wyden Kivowitz is the Chief Community Officer at Imagely, a father, photographer blogger, and educator. Scott is also the author of multiple photography ebooks including the topics of long exposures, panoramics, and street photography. Get his free Lightroom video series, Fundamentally Lightroom, to help you simplify your Lightroom workflow, and also receive his free photography guides collection as a thank you.

Latest posts by Scott Wyden Kivowitz (see all)

Categories: Lighting Photography Tags: light stand Outdoor Portrait sand bag water bag

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

ACDSee – Experience ultimate creative freedom with the world's first digital asset manager and RAW editor with layers. ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 is the answer to your creative graphic and photography needs.

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, coming this December.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

V-Flat World – Lightweight and easy to transport, the Foldable V-Flat from V-Flat World makes it easy to travel, collapsing down to 40 x 40 x 2 inches. Learn more at vflatworld.com.

Adobe Creative Cloud – Creative Cloud gives you the world's best apps and services for video, design, photography and the web, whether you're a beginner or a pro! Plans start at $9.99/mo. at adobe.com.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts