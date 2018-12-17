Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: trevor.patt

Category: Architecture
Photographer: trevor.patt
Photo: “Qatar National Library, Doha”

In this view of what is a rather amazing library, we see that this is no ordinary stack of books. From the entrance, we’re invited into a stark yet breathtaking place from which to pick our reading material. The partial color/B&W treatment on the image further makes the elegant building even more ethereal.

The gift of a Brownie 127 film camera during the ’60s inspired Steven’s quest to capture the things that mattered to him. During his 37-year photographic industry career, Steven designed and manufactured products; photographed commercially, countless weddings and social events; ran trade shows; wrote tech bulletins; and taught (e.g., Naval Air Stations, Air Force Bases, NASA, the Pentagon, and 10 Nuclear aircraft carriers—two underway at sea). His clients and employers include EPOI, Nikon, GMI photographic (Bronica, Sea&Sea, Philips), Konica Digital Cameras, Megavision digital backs, Horseman Large Format, and trade organizations (as industry advisor). From 2004-2015 Steven led the Explorers of Light program for Canon USA. Steven coordinated the sponsored activities for 80+ professional photographers/printers (lectures at trade shows, trade organizations, museums, galleries, camera clubs, etc.). The teacher in Steven enhances his students’ skills and knowledge, preparing novices and professionals to deliberately and successfully capture images that matter to them.

