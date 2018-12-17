Photographer of the Day: trevor.patt

Category: Architecture

Photographer: trevor.patt

Photo: “Qatar National Library, Doha”

In this view of what is a rather amazing library, we see that this is no ordinary stack of books. From the entrance, we’re invited into a stark yet breathtaking place from which to pick our reading material. The partial color/B&W treatment on the image further makes the elegant building even more ethereal.

