Welcome to the webinar. We’ll be learning how to perfect your portraits and travel images using Perfectly Clear, and we’ve got some door prizes to share as well. If you’d like to comment, ask questions, and be eligible for prizes, please click here to join us live on YouTube.
This webinar is recorded so you can tune in later. We’ll be live Monday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, 11:00 a.m. Central, 10:00 a.m. Mountain, 9:00 a.m. Pacific, 12:30 p.m. in Newfoundland and 1:00 p.m. in the V.I.
Thanks to Athentech, makers of the marvelous Perfectly Clear Complete, for making this webinar possible.
We’ll broadcast live right here on this page, but if you’d like to comment, ask questions, and be entered in our prize drawing you’ll need to click through to tune in live on YouTube.
Levi Sim
Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)
- Gear Review: Cordskinz solves earbud tangle woes - December 17, 2018
- Live webinar on the hour: Perfecting portraits & travel photos - December 17, 2018
- Webinar tomorrow, 12/17: Perfecting portraits & travel photos with Erin Holmstead & Mike Hagen - December 16, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.