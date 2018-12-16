Thanks for the humor goes to the Shoppe Designs.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Free Perfectly Clear Webinar Monday December 17, 2018 - December 16, 2018
- Sunday Comics: Jack of all trades - December 16, 2018
- On Photography: Edward Steichen, 1879-1973 - December 16, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.