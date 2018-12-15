Photofocus

Webinar on Monday, 12/17: Perfecting portraits & travel photos with Erin Holmstead & Mike Hagen

That’s right, portraits and travel all in one episode. Levi Sim will be joined by two of our other authors, Erin Holmstead, and Mike Hagen to help you learn how to make the most of your portraits and your travel photography. They’ll teach techniques to make the most of your time shooting and then they’ll demonstrate Perfectly Clear Complete to help make the most of your time finishing your photographs, too. There’s something for everyone, so be sure to join us Monday.

We’ll have some giveaways for live viewers, so be sure to join us live on YouTube.

See more of Erin’s work here.

See more of Mike’s work here.

Monday, December 17, 2018

12:00 p.m. Eastern, 11:00 a.m. Central, 10:00 a.m. Mountain, 9:00 a.m. Pacific, 12:30 p.m. in Newfoundland and 1:00 p.m. in the V.I.

We’ll broadcast live right here on this page, but if you’d like to comment, ask questions, and be entered in our prize drawing you’ll need to click through to tune in live on YouTube.

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.

Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
