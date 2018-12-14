Photographer of the Day: Lauri Novak

Category: Snow
Photographer: Lauri Novak
Photo: “Arctic Ice & Mountains”
Lauri’s photograph of the icebergs around the Spitsbergen archipelago in Norway is perfect, highlighting the movement that winter creates in the water. With the snow-covered mountains in the background, this is a perfect winter scene.
