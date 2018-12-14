Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Nick Vedros | Photofocus Podcast December 14, 2018 by Photofocus Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with advertising photographer Nick Vedros.

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with advertising photographer Nick Vedros.

We discuss:

How Nick got his start in photography

How he capitalized on a rare opportunity to get his work out to the public

Pushing the envelope on creativity and relationships

Designing his career around the lifestyle that he wanted

Working with an ad agency

How the work of Gary Larson and Norman Rockwell influenced his work

The role of storytelling in his body of work

How Nick incorporates fun into his photo concepts

The process of building a “super studio” and built a name nationally

Building relationships with advertising companies

Nick’s advice for photographers who want to break into advertising photography

How to look for openings in the market you can capitalize on

You can find Nick at:

Vedros.com: Nick’s portfolio site

@vedros on Instagram

@Vedrosphotography on Facebook

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.