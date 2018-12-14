Photofocus

Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Nick Vedros | Photofocus Podcast December 14, 2018

Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Nick Vedros | Photofocus Podcast December 14, 2018 by Photofocus

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with advertising photographer Nick Vedros.

All images © Nick Vedros
We discuss:

  • How Nick got his start in photography
  • How he capitalized on a rare opportunity to get his work out to the public
  • Pushing the envelope on creativity and relationships
  • Designing his career around the lifestyle that he wanted
  • Working with an ad agency
  • How the work of Gary Larson and Norman Rockwell influenced his work
  • The role of storytelling in his body of work
  • How Nick incorporates fun into his photo concepts
  • The process of building a “super studio” and built a name nationally
  • Building relationships with advertising companies
  • Nick’s advice for photographers who want to break into advertising photography
  • How to look for openings in the market you can capitalize on

You can find Nick at:

  • Vedros.com: Nick’s portfolio site
  • @vedros on Instagram
  • @Vedrosphotography on Facebook

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

