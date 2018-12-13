Photographer of the Day: George Newcomb

Category: Street

Photographer: George Newcomb

Photo: “Cholita of Peace”

This image by George Newcomb, titled “Cholita of Peace,” could be the cover of a book. It tells the perfect story, but here’s the real story from George himself: “This was taken in front of San Francisco Cathedral in La Paz, Bolivia. This Cholita is passing time feeding pigeons. Paz in Spanish means peace. This image was taken with a Fuji XH1 mirrorless.”

Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.