Photographer of the Day: George Newcomb

Photographer: George Newcomb
Photo: “Cholita of Peace”
This image by George Newcomb, titled “Cholita of Peace,” could be the cover of a book. It tells the perfect story, but here’s the real story from George himself: “This was taken in front of San Francisco Cathedral in La Paz, Bolivia. This Cholita is passing time feeding pigeons. Paz in Spanish means peace. This image was taken with a Fuji XH1 mirrorless.”
