Adobe announces winners of Dungeons & Dragons contest

This morning, Adobe has announced the winner of its “Summon the Terror of Undermountain” contest, in partnership with Wizards of the Coast. The contest, which asked artists to create a scary Dungeons & Dragons monster using Photoshop, was announced in November.

Will Kalkanis was chosen as the winner. He won $5,000 and will sit side-by-side with Wizards of the Coast creatives at the Dungeons & Dragons studios to concept future dragons and beasts together. And the coolest part? His art depiction of “The Terror of Undermountain” will be made into an unpainted collectible!

Check out the video below, which announces Kalkanis as the winner and why his artwork was chosen:

Honorable mentions included Dylan Pharaoh-Whitney, Keisuke Shibata, Thomas Chamberlain-Keen, John Tedrick, Dave Wolf, Toni Bell, Richard Sashigane, Christina Qi, Tiffany Chiu and Cornelius Cockroft.