Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Davide Ibiza
Photo: “oggi è una giornata così”
A wonderful scene for making a super long exposure. The stability of the wharf stands out all the more against that fluid moving backdrop. The colors in the sky and the structures jutting from the water take it all to another level. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza - December 12, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Melinda G - December 5, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Juan María Coy - November 28, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.