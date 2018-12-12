Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza

Photographer: Davide Ibiza
Photo: “oggi è una giornata così”

A wonderful scene for making a super long exposure. The stability of the wharf stands out all the more against that fluid moving backdrop. The colors in the sky and the structures jutting from the water take it all to another level. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.

Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)

