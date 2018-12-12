Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Davide Ibiza

Photo: “oggi è una giornata così”

A wonderful scene for making a super long exposure. The stability of the wharf stands out all the more against that fluid moving backdrop. The colors in the sky and the structures jutting from the water take it all to another level. Thanks for sharing with our group!

