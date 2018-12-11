Photographer of the Day: Baspherical

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Baspherical

Photo: “Display Dummy, Düsseldorf”

An otherworldly, film-noir look into a possible future is evoked with this offering-“Display Dummy, Düsseldorf.” A close look causes wonder in the texture of the lips and skin as to whether the dummy is a mannequin or a person. In any case, this haunting possibility of a near-to-come future is enchanting and disquieting at the same time.

