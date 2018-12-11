Adobe releases updates to Lightroom Classic, CC

Overnight, Adobe released updates to its photography ecosystem, including Lightroom Classic, Lightroom CC and Camera Raw. The updates contain a variety of improvements as well as support for new cameras and lenses.

Lightroom Classic

December’s update to Lightroom Classic is focused on workflow and performance improvements. For a complete look at what’s new, visit adobe.com.

Customize Develop Panel

You can now customize the order of the tools in the Develop module to reflect your workflow. Right-click on any panel header in the Develop module and select Customize Develop Panel. In the dialog that opens, you can then drag and drop to reorder or hide the tools.

Auto-import to collection

You can now auto-import images directly into a collection, making it possible to set up a folder that is watched on your computer to automatically import files into Lightroom and then adding them to a collection. This includes importing a collection that’s synced with Lightroom for Web or Lightroom CC on iOS or Android.

To set up which collection to auto-import to, navigate to File, Auto Import Settings and select Add to Collection.

Grid snap in Book module

In the Book module, photos now snap to align with other photos by default. A new option was also added to allow photos to be aligned to grid lines, allowing you to more precise layouts more easily.

Performance improvements for 4K and 5K monitors

In this release, you’ll notice faster grid scrolling as well as up to five times faster switching between the Library and Develop modules on 4K and 5K monitors.

Lightroom CC for Mac and Windows

Like its Classic counterpart, December’s update to Lightroom CC for Mac and Windows focuses on workflow and performance improvements. For a complete look at What’s New, visit adobe.com.

Set as Target Album

With the new Target Album feature, you can quickly add photos to a target album from anywhere in your library with a single shortcut.

To get started, find the album you want to add photos into and either right-click on the album or click on the three-dot menu within the album. Then click Set as the Target Album option. Once you’ve done this, any time you tap the T key on your keyboard, the selected photos will be added to the target album. You can disable the target album by following the same steps.

Album sharing improvements

You can now filter which images are shared based on picks and star ratings, enabling you to share an entire album but ensuring that only the best photos are accessible by anyone else.

Performance improvements

Import speed has been improved, making it faster to import images into Lightroom CC via an SD memory card or camera connected over USB. Speed improvements have also been added to the People view.

Lightroom CC for Android and ChromeOS

December’s update to Lightroom CC for Android and ChromeOS features a number of workflow enhancements and bug fixes.

New shared albums tab

There’s a new tab that provides you with access to all the photos and albums that you’ve shared to Lightroom for Web.

Ad-hoc photo shares

You can now create an online share of photos with an arbitrary assortment of photos. You can now select any number of photos that you want to share, tap the 3-dot menu at the top-right of the screen, and then select Share to Web.

Wired ethernet support

You can now access the internet via wired ethernet, a much-requested feature for running Lightroom Android on ChromeOS.

Lightroom CC for iOS

While there are no new features, several small tweaks and performance improvements have been made in preparation for new features that will be coming in 2019.