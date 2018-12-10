Photographer of the Day: Nic Taylor

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Nic Taylor

Photo: “One World Trade Center”

At the site of the original NYC “World Trade Center” towers One and Two, is the Freedom Tower — an architectural echo of the original inhabitants of a building complex so large it had its own zip code. In this street view, the building is framed by older and smaller survivors of the 9/11 attack, the perspective of which reveals how the two original towers could be morphed into one defiant structure.

