Category: Architecture
Photographer: Nic Taylor
Photo: “One World Trade Center”
At the site of the original NYC “World Trade Center” towers One and Two, is the Freedom Tower — an architectural echo of the original inhabitants of a building complex so large it had its own zip code. In this street view, the building is framed by older and smaller survivors of the 9/11 attack, the perspective of which reveals how the two original towers could be morphed into one defiant structure.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Steven Inglima
Latest posts by Steven Inglima (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Nic Taylor - December 10, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Nianci Pan - December 3, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Tiberio Frascari - November 26, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.