In this video article, using Final Cut Pro X, I’m going to show you one way to take an existing UHD 4K movie and export/render/share it in 1920×1080 using a custom share. In addition, I’m going to show you how to export just a range of clips from a movie.
Chris Anson
Chris Anson is a commercial drone pilot, photographer, and videographer.
