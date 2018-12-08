Photofocus

The Weekly Wrap-Up for December 2-8, 2018

Weekly Wrap-Up: December 2-8, 2018

0

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published this week on Photofocus. This Wrap-Up has articles about opportunity, winter architecture, exploring your self, long exposures and writing. Enjoy!

Flipping my photography challenges into opportunities - Have you ever had frustrating situations where you wondered how you’ll ever overcome them? I have. Many times. And I got tired of it. I got tired of getting “No” as an answer and missing great opportunities. I decided to take control of my circumstances – instead of being a victim of it. As most…
Photographing architecture in winter - As a commercial architectural photographer, most of my clients want images shot in great weather conditions: Blue skies, maybe a few clouds, green grass, leaves on the trees, etc. Living in Toronto, it means I can photograph exteriors from approximately June to October (or May to November on a good year). Does it mean I…
Using self portraits to learn - You really dislike having your photo taken, don’t you? Most of us prefer to be on the other side of the camera taking the images. There is something to be said though for using ourselves as models and test subjects in learning how to shoot portraits and also learning general photography. Would you do that…
Long exposure tricks: Use a low camera angle - Last week, I went out and photographed after our first big snow in West Michigan. I kept my pack light, taking just my Olympus OM-D EM-1 Mark II, 12-100mm f/4 PRO lens, NiSi 10-stop neutral density filter and a Vanguard Alta tripod. We received about five inches of snow overnight, and it was that wet…
A simple and free content creation workflow - Editor’s Note: We welcome Scott Wyden Kivowitz to the Photofocus team. Scott is a father and photographer whose dedication to teaching photographers comes through in a straightforward and no fluff style. Scott is also the Chief Community Officer at Imagely, the WordPress Photography People. Not all photographers feel comfortable with the idea of content creation. I’m not referring to…

