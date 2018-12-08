Aerial HDR Photography using a UAV with Aurora HDR 2019, part 1

This article consists of 2 parts. This is part 1 of 2.

In this 2 part article, we’re going to explore creating a 3 image HDR merge in Aurora HDR 2019. I’m using RAW photographs from my Inspire 2 X5S camera shot in DNG RAW shooting AEB (auto exposure bracketing) mode taking 3 photographs. One challenge in shooting multiple exposures with a drone is that there can be a slight change of position between the photographs, even at faster shutter speeds because of GPS drift, wind, and other variables. Because of this, I will use a high ghost removal setting when Aurora HDR 2019 processes and combines the 3 photographs into a single HDR image. Another challenge with the DJI DNG RAW is that it can take a lot more work to create a good looking photograph from it. Let’s see how Aurora HDR 2019 does!

Full disclosure: I received a copy of Aurora HDR 2019 for review purposes. As always, I am giving you my honest evaluation and experience of the software.

You’ll find Aurora HDR 2019 at a special price along with a bundle of training videos, Looks, and LUTs designed for Photofocus readers, here.

Watch the video

Before and after

Conclusion

Aurora HDR 2019 did an outstanding job in combining and processing the 3 DJI DNG RAW file. Please see part 2 of this article for my final thoughts.

Again, here’s a link for the special Photofocus readers’ bundle that’s free when you purchase Aurora HDR 2019.