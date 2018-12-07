The Infocus Interview Show with Scott Wyden Kivowitz | Photofocus Podcast December 7, 2018 by Photofocus In this special Meet a Photofocus Author edition we catch up with Scott Wyden Kivowitz. Scott shares his many contributions to photography as well as work with Photofocus. Topics: – Having a dual career. – His first 3 Photofocus articles. – His ideas for future Photofocus articles.

Topics:

Having a dual career.

His first 3 Photofocus articles.

His ideas for future Photofocus articles.

To learn more about Scott, visit his blog.

