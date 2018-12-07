Quick Tip: Budget in an equipment fee

My trusted Nikon D700 shutter died after 149,652 photos. The shutter needed to be replaced at a cost of about $200. Not bad, but it got me thinking — how many images did I take at the several FREE sporting events or photoshoots?

I have no regrets but that got me thinking about adding a fixed cost of $125 to a free photoshoot as an equipment fee. I tell the person asking for the free shoot that I will donate my time, but I need to charge an equipment fee. Since implementing an equipment fee, I’ve separated those looking for free handouts from those that truly deserve my time and service.

Want to learn more? Check out this article “Click away: Digital is FREE, or is it?”