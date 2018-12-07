Photographer of the Day: Sandra Jordan

Category: Snow
Photographer: Sandra Jordan
Photo: “Snow Alone”
I love, love, love this photograph, showing a lonely tree in Austria. The lighting here is spot-on, showing a subtle shadow of the tree against the perfectly white snow. The composition just makes this pop. It’s a great example of minimalism.
Bryan Esler
Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
