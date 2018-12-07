One touch vignettes in Perfectly Clear

Editor’s Note: Perfectly Clear is offering Photofocus readers a special $99 bundle, including Perfectly Clear Complete and SharkPixel presets. A $163 value!

Vignettes are an important part of your photograph because they help you to direct the viewer’s eye to where you want them to be looking in your photograph. Perfectly Clear Complete has a great tool to help you in creating the perfect vignette quickly and easily.

Watch the video

Conclusion

Perfectly Clear makes it amazingly fast and easy to add and fine tune vignettes for your photographs. If you haven’t yet, give it a try!

Thanks for watching and I hope this was helpful for you!