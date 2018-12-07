Editor’s Note: Perfectly Clear is offering Photofocus readers a special $99 bundle, including Perfectly Clear Complete and SharkPixel presets. A $163 value!
Vignettes are an important part of your photograph because they help you to direct the viewer’s eye to where you want them to be looking in your photograph. Perfectly Clear Complete has a great tool to help you in creating the perfect vignette quickly and easily.
Watch the video
Conclusion
Perfectly Clear makes it amazingly fast and easy to add and fine tune vignettes for your photographs. If you haven’t yet, give it a try!
Thanks for watching and I hope this was helpful for you!
Chris Anson
www.portlandprodrones.com
Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)
- One touch vignettes in Perfectly Clear - December 7, 2018
- How to change the look of the sky using a layer mask in Photoshop CC 2019 - December 4, 2018
- Settings for Camera RAW and a quick look at the adjustments brush and dehaze filter - November 27, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.