Category: Street
Photographer: Paulo Moreira
Photo: “Zorki 3 + Industar 26M”
I absolutely love this image by Paulo Moreira. The framing, the contrast and the detail are fantastic. He’s just got some street photography in general, check it out.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Paulo Moreira - December 6, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Dizbin - November 29, 2018
- How to get colored light without using gels, part one - November 27, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.