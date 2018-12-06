Luminar 3 First Look video and exclusive deal

We’ve got an in-depth look at what Luminar 3 can do with Photofocus Publisher Rich Harrington.
Plus Save $20 on Luminar 3 — https://photofocus.tips/L3Special
Join Richard Harrington as he walks you through a detailed overview of getting results with Luminar 3. You’ll learn how to set up a library, use workspaces, get results with filters and harness artificial intelligence. You’ll also discover how Luminar works as a plugin with Lightroom Classic and Photoshop. Rich is the publisher of Photofocus.com and also works on the Luminar team. Get inside info in a brisk 26 minutes that will get you up and running immediately.
You can pre-order Luminar 3 with Libraries for a reduced price along with additional bonuses during this pre-order offer.
Those who purchase Luminar during this campaign will instantly receive Luminar 2018 + bonuses and then a free upgrade to Luminar 3 with Libraries after its release on December 18.
New users can purchase Luminar 2018 for US$49 (with PHOTOFOCUS coupon code).
Bonuses:
- ViewBug: 3-Month Pro Membership (US$42 value)
- KelbyOne: 2-Month Pro Membership (US$40 value)
- Rocky Nook: Choice of ANY e-book (US$40 value)
- Daniel Kordan: Awesome Landscapes Tutorial (US$80 value)
Learn more About Luminar here
