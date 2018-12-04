Quick Tip: Kill the ambient light

Before lighting a subject in a studio environment, start with an empty set, leaving the overhead lights on. Dial in your desired exposure settings and take the first shot. Your goal is to create a completely black image. This will prove the ambient light will not affect your image when you proceed to light the subject.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
