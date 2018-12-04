Photographer of the Day: Thomas Salinka

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Thomas Salinka
Photo: “Face-Anastasia”
The quiet reveal of the model’s strong eyebrow and her eye in “Face-Anastasia” grabs the viewer. Is she being revealed or is the zipper being closed shutting her off from her audience? These are two ways of looking at the same photograph. Either way, there is a story.
