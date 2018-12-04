Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Huge holiday savings on lighting gear from B&H

0

Starting today, B&H is offering some amazing deals on lighting equipment, through Dec. 18. Check out all the lighting deals on bhphotovideo.com and use the promo code LIGHT for additional savings, or take a look below at each individual offering.

Impact VC-500WLN 3-500Ws Digital Monolight with Transmitter Kit

Originally $1099.95. Use the promo code LIGHT and the price will knock down to $799.99! Click here to learn more.

Package includes three VC-500WLN Digital Monolights, three kit stands and 7″ reflectors, one 24″ x 36″ softbox, three white umbrellas with black backing, one wheeled kit case and one wireless 16-channel transmitter.

Interfit S1 500Ws HSS TTL Battery-Powered Monolight

Originally $999.99; on sale for $579.99. Includes a free controller. Use the promo code LIGHT and the price will knock down to $480! Click here to learn more.

Interfit Honey Badger 320Ws Compact Flash Head

Originally $299.99; on sale for $244.99. Use the promo code LIGHT and the price will knock down to $199! Click here to learn more.

Interfit Honey Badger 320Ws 2-Light Kit

Originally $699.99; on sale for $599.99. Use the promo code LIGHT and the price will knock down to $499! Click here to learn more.

Package includes two Honey Badger Flash Heads, one Manual Remote, two Softboxes (24″ x 24″), two light stands and one kit bag.

Elinchrom D-Lite RX 4/4 Softbox To Go Kit

Originally $949.99; on sale for $749. Use the promo code LIGHT and the price will knock down to $699! Click here to learn more.

Package includes two D-Lite RX 4 Flash Heads, one EL-Skyport Transmitter Plus, one Portalite Rectangular Softbox, one Portalite Octagonal Softbox, one translucent deflector, one storage bag, two light stands and one light stand carry bag.

Elinchrom ELB 500 TTL To Go Kit

Originally $1899.95. Use the promo code LIGHT and the price will knock down to $1580! Click here to learn more.

Package includes one ELB 500 TTL Pack with battery, one ELB 500 flash head, one head cable, one battery charger, one sync cord, one 7″ reflector, one snappy carry case with shoulder strap and one ProTec location bag.

Broncolor Para 133 Reflector Kit with Focusing Tube

Originally $3548.80; on sale for $2838.80. Use the promo code LIGHT and the price will knock down to $2698.99! Click here to learn more.

Dynalite Baja B6 Battery-Powered 2-Light Kit with Case

Originally $1599; on sale for $1459. Use the promo code LIGHT and the price will knock down to $1393! Click here to learn more.

Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Gear Photography Tags: B&H flash gear guide 18 lighting softbox strobes

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

ACDSee – Experience ultimate creative freedom with the world's first digital asset manager and RAW editor with layers. ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 is the answer to your creative graphic and photography needs.

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, coming this December.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

V-Flat World – Lightweight and easy to transport, the Foldable V-Flat from V-Flat World makes it easy to travel, collapsing down to 40 x 40 x 2 inches. Learn more at vflatworld.com.

Adobe Creative Cloud – Creative Cloud gives you the world's best apps and services for video, design, photography and the web, whether you're a beginner or a pro! Plans start at $9.99/mo. at adobe.com.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts