In this article and video, I’m going to show you how to change the look of the sky in a photograph using a basic layer mask that we attach to a curves adjustment layer, so we apply a different lighting to the sky portion of a photograph. You can also use this same technique to change any other parts of the photo as well.
In addition, you’ll notice that I open my RAW and TIFF files in Photoshop as Smart Objects. To learn more about how to do that, check out the article “Settings for Photoshop Camera RAW and a quick look at the adjustments brush and dehaze filter” here.
Watch the video
Conclusion
So now that you know how to create a layer mask for the Curves adjustment, you can use the same method and use it for other adjustments like Brightness/Contrast, Levels, Vibrance and Hue/Saturation. In future articles, I’ll talk more about Layer Masks and how to use them in your photographs.
Find out more about Adobe Creative Cloud here.
Chris Anson
www.portlandprodrones.com
Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)
- How to change the look of the sky using a layer mask in Photoshop CC 2019 - December 4, 2018
- Settings for Camera RAW and a quick look at the adjustments brush and dehaze filter - November 27, 2018
- Using LUTs in Aurora HDR 2019 - November 20, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.