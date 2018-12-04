Photofocus

How to change the look of the sky using a layer mask in Photoshop CC 2019

How to change the look of the sky using a layer mask in Photoshop CC 2019

In this article and video, I’m going to show you how to change the look of the sky in a  photograph using a basic layer mask that we attach to a curves adjustment layer, so we apply a different lighting to the sky portion of a photograph. You can also use this same technique to change any other parts of the photo as well.

In addition, you’ll notice that I open my RAW and TIFF files in Photoshop as Smart Objects. To learn more about how to do that, check out the article “Settings for Photoshop Camera RAW and a quick look at the adjustments brush and dehaze filter” here.

Watch the video

Conclusion

So now that you know how to create a layer mask for the Curves adjustment, you can use the same method and use it for other adjustments like Brightness/Contrast, Levels, Vibrance and Hue/Saturation. In future articles, I’ll talk more about Layer Masks and how to use them in your photographs.

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a commercial drone pilot, photographer, and videographer. He does video and photography editing and grading as well. He works with media and production companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
www.portlandprodrones.com

