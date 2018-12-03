Photographer of the Day: Nianci Pan

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Nianci Pan

Photo: “Art Institute of Chicago DSC06621-Edit-Edit-Edit”

Architectural imaging is so much about shape and form, and how these both affect us as humans! The elegant staircase, carefully framed, exhibits an almost organic quality, suspended in a seeming surreal way over the very non-organic looking art pieces below. The image raises questions about its origin, and yet even appears as a question mark itself!

