Category: Architecture
Photographer: Nianci Pan
Photo: “Art Institute of Chicago DSC06621-Edit-Edit-Edit”
Architectural imaging is so much about shape and form, and how these both affect us as humans! The elegant staircase, carefully framed, exhibits an almost organic quality, suspended in a seeming surreal way over the very non-organic looking art pieces below. The image raises questions about its origin, and yet even appears as a question mark itself!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Steven Inglima
Latest posts by Steven Inglima (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Nianci Pan - December 3, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Tiberio Frascari - November 26, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Ringo Coene - November 19, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.