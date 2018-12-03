Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Adobe Stock releases 2019 Visual Trends Forecast

0

With 2019 only weeks away, Adobe is looking forward to what the new year will bring, specifically with visual trends. The Adobe Stock team looked around the world, from fashion runways and art galleries to the business world, pop culture and social media — all with the goal of uncovering what 2019 will bring.

Natural instincts

As technology increases, this has led to a shift in more people seeking a balance through nature. Artists like Adobe Stock Premium contributor Archan Nair are part of a movement of creatives taking inspiration through the mysteries of the natural world.

The desire to connect with nature is also shaping consumer behavior. According to the NPD Group, nearly half of U.S. consumers actively seek natural ingredients in the products they choose. Consumers are also tuned into how ingredients source, and how brands communicate.

Image source: EVERST / Adobe Stock

Along with this desire for a natural refuge, consumers are also looking for brands to satisfy their spiritual needs.

In the visual world, designers are focusing on aspirational images with natural elements and celebrations of physical, emotional and spiritual wellness.

Creative democracy

People are using technology to elevate and share their own unpolished, raw, authentic movements in full, vivid color. Each day, 95 million photos are uploaded to Instagram and people watch 100 million hours of video content on Facebook. Brands are finding clever ways to harness our desire to create our own images, like American Eagle, which launched its #aeriereal campaign, asking women to post unretouched photos of themselves and celebrate body positivity.

Image source: PICHA / Adobe Stock

Tools and communities are emerging to embrace this new creative impulse, including GoPro, Adobe Project Rush and more.

Diversity rules when it comes to creative democracy, both in front of the lens and behind it. Visually, creative democracy is about unstudied images, bright colors, diverse subjects and video that moves people.

Disruptive expression

Whether it’s in creative play or fierce political resistance, images of extreme self-expression resonate. The moment feels so significant that galleries, including the Museum of the City of New York to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, are collecting protest signs for future exhibits.

Image source: Jacob Lund / Adobe Stock

Even when there’s no political agenda, the new self-expression is about inclusive, unapologetic, eye-catching visuals that cut through the noise. The images range from haunting and hypnotizing to shiny and playful.

In the visual context, disruptive expression means embracing a wide range of identities, celebrating fearless individuality and forgoing the light touch in favor of power and intensity.

Brand stand

Consumers want more from brands than just products — they’re giving their loyalty to companies with stated values and a commitment to transparency. A recent study found that nearly half of Millennials think CEOs themselves ought to take stands on social issues.

In the visual realm, this means that stunning, powerful representations of causes and popular issues on a global scale will have a big impact on viewers.

Image source: Mosuno / Stocksy Adobe Stock

For some, the activism is in the imagery itself. The Ocean Agency’s collection on Adobe Stock, for example, invites viewers to experience the rarely-seen beauty in the underwater world. “Ninety-nine percent of people don’t dive — and probably never will,” shares the company’s founder, Richard Vevers. “That’s why imagery is so important when it comes to ocean conservation. Our job is to take imagery that excites the world, to engage people with the most magical part of our planet, our underwater world, and through imagery get them supporting the fight to save it.”

Throughout 2019, Adobe will explore each of these emerging trends, tracing their roots, exploring how they touch our everyday lives and giving designers and brands the context they need to make trends their own. Stay tuned to theblog.adobe.com for more.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: News Tags: Adobe Stock creative visual trends

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

ACDSee – Experience ultimate creative freedom with the world's first digital asset manager and RAW editor with layers. ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 is the answer to your creative graphic and photography needs.

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, coming this December.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

V-Flat World – Lightweight and easy to transport, the Foldable V-Flat from V-Flat World makes it easy to travel, collapsing down to 40 x 40 x 2 inches. Learn more at vflatworld.com.

Adobe Creative Cloud – Creative Cloud gives you the world's best apps and services for video, design, photography and the web, whether you're a beginner or a pro! Plans start at $9.99/mo. at adobe.com.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts