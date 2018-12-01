Weekly Wrap-Up: Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2018

The Weekly Wrap-Up is a compendium of some of the articles published this week on Photofocus. This week, we explored new gear, showed you a few different lighting techniques, talked about exhibiting and showcased Olympus’ flagship camera. We also gave you some great Cyber Monday deals. Still looking for some savings and ideas? Check out our Holiday Gift Guide!

Gear Review: Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack - Peak Design has done it again: The company has broken Kickstarter with its new product. I think these people get together and say, “What can we make that will cause people to lose their minds and buy it with wild abandon?” The company makes quality stuff and designs it very well. The latest offering is the…

How to get colored light without using gels, part one - Lately, I feel like gels have become all the rage in the photography world and I am loving it. I was recently teaching at my son’s school, as I am the teacher for their school’s photography club. I was showing some images for colored lights when a student turned to me and said, “But how…

Introduction to exhibiting: Locations - Editor’s Note: We welcome Angie McMonigal to Photofocus. Angie is an award-winning fine art and commercial architecture photographer based in Chicago. She brings a detailed, thoughtful perspective to her work, whether for clients or through the workshops she leads. Focusing more frequently on bold architectural details rather than sweeping cityscapes, her photographs celebrate those unexpectedly iconic…

Timing the power — how to photograph Olympic Weightlifting - I just got back from an amazing Olympic Weightlifting (O-lift) meet. Many athletes were competing to qualify for the upcoming nationals. Needless to say, it’s been an intense and exciting event! O-lift is a very challenging discipline. It is challenging to photograph as well. Everything in a lift happens in literally a matter of moments. Timing…

Removing harsh shadows using natural light - Removing harsh, ugly shadows from what would be a beautiful portrait is relativity easy. You find a shaded area, set your camera to a low aperture of f/2.8, diffuser the light, and then let Mother Nature’s light do the rest. It really is that easy. Here are the steps in more detail on how to remove harsh shadows using natural light.