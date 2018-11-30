The Infocus Interview Show with Dennis Dunbar | Photofocus Podcast November 30, 2018 by Photofocus In this episode: Digital Artist and Photo Retoucher Dennis Dunbar shares his insight on photo retouching and how photographers and retouchers work together. Topics: – Working with agencies – How he and photographers work as a team. – What software he uses for retouching and why.

To learn more about Dennis, visit his blog.

