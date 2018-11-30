Photographer of the Day: Ben Aerssen

Category: Food

Photographer: Ben Aerssen

Photo: “3/52 – Artistic: Red (Grapefruit Macro)”

Ben’s photo is a great example of how contrast can really help an image. Here, the red and yellow grapefruit pop on the blue background, immediately drawing your eye to the center of it. It almost has a sort of leading lines effect, where you follow the grapefruit up to that bubble in the center.

