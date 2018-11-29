Quick Tip: Use a long exposure to remove people in a scene

A long exposure works because most people don’t stand in one spot for more than a few seconds, so the camera doesn’t capture them. For them to be captured, they would have to stay in one spot the entire time you are taking the photo. You will notice a little ghosting of people that stood a little longer. If it’s a high traffic area, take a couple of shots and fix it in Photoshop.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
