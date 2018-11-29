Photographer of the Day: Dizbin

Category: Street
Photographer: Dizbin
Photo: “Untitled”
There is so much I love about this image. First, the angle, how low it is, so you are able to see the water. The little boy running toward her in the back with a giant grin on his face and lastly the fact that you can see such detail inside the building thru the windows. It’s such a great image by Dizbin. I really enjoyed it!
Erin Holmstead
