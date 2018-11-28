Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Juan María Coy
Photo: “Sky mirror, sunset reflections at Lake Misurina – Auronzo di Cadore (Belluno,Veneto, Italy)”
Awesome reflections? Stunning sky? Check and check! The perspective of just floating above the mirror surface of the lake adds a magical feel to this wonderful photo. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Juan María Coy - November 28, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Peter Hickson - November 21, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou - November 14, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.