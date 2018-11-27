Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Basic settings for Photoshop Camera RAW and a quick look at the adjustments brush and dehaze filter

Settings for Camera RAW and a quick look at the adjustments brush and dehaze filter

0

In this video, I’m going to show you how I setup Camera RAW in Photoshop so that it will open your RAW files as 16-bit objects in the Adobe RGB color space. Then we’ll apply a lens correction for the lens you used. Finally, we’ll take a quick look at using the dehaze tool with the adjustments brush in Camera RAW, and how to use the luminance range mask to limit the application of the dehaze filter.

Watch the video

Thanks for watching and I hope you found this helpful!

Click here to learn more about the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20GB Cloud Storage.

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a commercial drone pilot, photographer, and videographer. He does video and photography editing and grading as well. He works with media and production companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
www.portlandprodrones.com

Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)

Categories: Adobe Photography Tutorials Tags: Adjustment Brush Adobe Camera Raw dehaze filter DJI Drone Photoshop CC

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts