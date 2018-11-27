Settings for Camera RAW and a quick look at the adjustments brush and dehaze filter

In this video, I’m going to show you how I setup Camera RAW in Photoshop so that it will open your RAW files as 16-bit objects in the Adobe RGB color space. Then we’ll apply a lens correction for the lens you used. Finally, we’ll take a quick look at using the dehaze tool with the adjustments brush in Camera RAW, and how to use the luminance range mask to limit the application of the dehaze filter.

